The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MISTY PAULINE ADKINS, 43, of Wayne, widow of Darius Adkins, died Nov. 15 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
ROBERT BRIAN BARKER, 59, of Huntington, died Nov. 16 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be noon Tuesday at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
LILAH MAE COPLEY, 82, of Huntington, widow of Willis Copley, died Nov. 15 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
DONNIE JAY DEAN, husband of Marion Dean, died Nov. 16. He was retired from Ford Motor Company and Tri-River Transit. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Miller Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
MARY ALLISON GOLDY, 57, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Kevin Goldy, died Nov. 15 at King's Daughters Medical Center. A service is planned for a later date. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com
TENA MARIE KIRK, 65, of Huntington, died Nov. 17 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DEANNA DELL SMITH, 79, of Huntington, wife of Darrell Smith, died Nov. 16 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. No services are planned at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family.
RONALD RAY SOVINE, 73, of Milton, died Nov. 16. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
BARBARA JEAN SPEARS, 76, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of John Hordas, died Nov. 16 at King's Daughters Medical Center. A private funeral service will be at Wallace Family Funeral Home. www.wallaceffh.com
ROGER ALLEN WAUGH, 74, of Huntington, died Nov. 16 at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
