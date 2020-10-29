The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY BLEDSOE, 84 of Warner Robins, Ga., formerly of Barboursville, died Oct. 28. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 1, at Susannah Baptist Church. Entombment will be private. Visitation will be one hour before service. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TIMOTHY MILLS HARBOUR, 59, of Salt Rock, brother of Diane, Brenda, Keith, Sherry and Steven, died Oct. 27. Funeral service 3 p.m. Oct. 31, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES F. MANN, 92 of Huntington, husband of Patricia Gardner Mann, died Oct. 28 at home. He was a retired funeral director at Kincaid-Mann Funeral Home and Beard Mortuary. Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Oct. 31, Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
RICHARD McCOY, 75, of Madison Creek, W.Va., father of Raymond Epperhart and Sharon Epperhart, both of Whitman, W.Va., and Flora Ellis of Oceana, W.Va., died Oct. 27 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He worked in the coal industry building silos. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home. www.kranztmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
GLEN B. PETERS, 98, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Pearl Peters, died Oct. 27 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. He was a retired insurance salesman. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
NELLIE GRAY SNIDER TEMPLETON, 94, of Huntington, widow of Carroll Templeton, died Oct. 28 in Genesis Healthcare, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 1, First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.