The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KRISTI LYNNE ADKINS, 63, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Ceredo, died May 4 in Lakeland Regional Health Hospital. Graveside services will be at noon May 16 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
EDNA BOWMAN, 79, of Miller, Ohio, widow of Burl Bowman, died May 14 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
BETTY ANN MORRISON GILKERSON, 76, of Wayne, widow of James Ira Gilkerson Jr., died May 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former housekeeper at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service 1 p.m. May 15, Lawrence Adkins Cemetery, Left Fork of Miller’s Fork Road, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
BEATRICE McSORLEY, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died May 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She had worked at Coyne Textile. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 16 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 at the funeral home. Proper social distancing and face covering will be observed at the funeral home and graveside. www.rollinsfh.com.
HARRY ROBERTS, 74, of Ashland, husband of Charlotte Roberts, died May 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SISTER SYLVIA ROSE ROLLAND, SAC, 94, a member of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, died May 12 in St. Mary's Convent Infirmary in Huntington. After retiring from the St. Mary’s School of Nursing as Librarian, she continued her work as a librarian in the library of St. Mary’s Convent and served as a volunteer in the mail room at St. Mary’s Hospital. Due to current health concerns, there will be no funeral services. Sister Sylvia Rose’s body will be interred at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va., with the other Pallottine Sisters. A memorial service will be held later when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
GREGORY KEITH SORRELL, 58, of Lesage died May 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a Union Painter. No services are planned at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARK ALAN THEVENIN, 51, of Huntington, son of Carol Mills Maynard of Prichard, died May 11 at home. He was a carpenter by trade. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 16, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.