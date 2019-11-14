The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
IRENE ADKINS BAKER, 90, of Justice, Ill., widow of Homer Baker, died Nov. 11 at home. There will be a graveside service 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16, Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.; visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
ANNA JEAN BURTON, 83, of Ashland, wife of Thomas R. Burton, died Nov. 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 11 a.m. Nov. 18, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at the funeral home. Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LUCY E. CHARLES, 83, of Ashland, wife of Joseph H. Charles, died Nov. 13 at home. She retired form Cabell Huntington Hospital as Nurse Manager of Maternal Child Health. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 15, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CLARK HUGHES, 65, of Ironton, husband of Georgian Hughes, died Nov. 14 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
DANA ALLEN NENNI, 43, formerly of Huntington died Nov. 12 at home in Paris, Ky. Funeral service noon, Nov. 16, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
STANLEY PACK, 66, formerly of McDowell, Ky., husband of Jane Ann Pack, died Nov. 10 in Ripley, Ohio. Memorial service 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JAMES LEE PAYNE, 82, of Ironton, widower of Ida Gibson Payne, died Nov. 13 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 23, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Aid Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements.
CHARLES EUGENE TOLER, 91, of Daniels, W.Va., husband of Ruby Toler, died Nov. 10 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, W.Va. He was a business owner. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Toler Baptist Church, Campus, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting with arrangements.