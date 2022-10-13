The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEREK ALLEN CRUM, 42, of Louisa, Ky., son of Teresa Colkmire of Catlettsburg, Ky., and David Crum of Louisa, died Oct. 7 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses.
BETTY LOU HINKLE, 79, of Milton died Oct. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Church In The Valley. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RAYMOND LEE LOVINS, 62, of Huntington, father of Christopher Lovins, died Oct. 5 at home. He was a meat cutter. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Friends may gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES FRANKLIN MARCUM, 72, of Louisa, Ky., father of Teresa Marcum, Michelle Marcum, and Chuck Marcum, died Oct. 11 at home. He was a retired engineer from NASA. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in the Community Chapel Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at the funeral home.
SHIRLEY ANN MUSGRAVE, 85 of Huntington, widow of Frank D. Musgrave, died Oct. 12 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was the co-owner of Banner Furniture. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 15 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary.
FONNIE SUE REYNOLDS, 60, of Brownstown, Mich., mother of Louis Reynolds, died Oct. 8 in Beaumont Hospital Trenton, Mich. She was a nurse. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Clay Fraley Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BRIAN O’DALE STEWART, 35, of Sugar Tree, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, son of Peggy Graham-Bortz, died Sept. 30. A memorial service is being planned for a later date with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va.
ARNOLD EUGENE “SAMMY” WHITT, 82, of Merrimac, W.Va., father of Sharon Prince Simpson of Varney, W.Va., died Oct. 11 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was a former dispatcher, bartender at the Moose Lodge, Nelson Taxi Service and One-hour Dry Cleaners. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Merrimac (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
CLIFFORD DALE WILLIAMS, 92, of Huntington, widower of Dolores Jean Williams, died Oct. 10 at home. He was the owner of Williams Trucking Equipment. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
