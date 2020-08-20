The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOAN MARIE MONTGOMERY BURNS, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 18 in the Village at Riverview in Barboursville. She was a retired educator. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
REBECCA LEE JOHNSON, 48, of Huntington, widow of Arley Ray Johnson II, died Aug. 17, at home. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EVA LEE YEAGER KINGERY, 88, of Huntington, widow of Robert Kingery, died Aug. 12 at her residence. She was retired from Owen-Illinois. Celebration of Life will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Central Freewill Baptist Church. Donations can be made to the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GEORGE KENNETH LITTLEJOHN, of Ironton, husband of Karen Franklin Littlejohn, died Aug. 19. He was co-owner of Littlejohn Logging. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Aid Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WILLIAM MCBRAYER, 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Charles G. and Vicki Gettles McBrayer, died Aug. 18. Graveside services will be conducted at the family’s convenience. Burial will be in Centenary Cemetery, assisted by Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis.
ZETTA THOMPSON MUNCY, 88, of Micco, W.Va., died Aug. 16 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Graveside service noon, Aug. 20, Highland Memory Gardens; visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Hillcrest Freewill Baptist Church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.