Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Rain likely. High 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Light rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.