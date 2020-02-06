The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILLY VERNON DEWEES, 85, of Lesage, widower of Hilda Ellen Coleman Dewees, died Feb. 4 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was a plumber/pipefitter by trade. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FREDDIE LEE HAGLER, 81, of Huntington, widower of Loretta Reed Hagler, died Feb. 1. He retired from BASF Corporation. Funeral service will be noon Feb. 8, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
GRACE HAMMOND, 97, of Ironton, widow of Ralph Hammond, died Feb. 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Feb. 8, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KENNETH NORMAN MEADE, 58 of Gilbert, W.Va., died Feb. 1. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
WILLIAM D. BILLY PETRIE, 85, formerly of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Sharon Rankin Petrie, died Feb. 5 in Kingsbrook Life Care Center, Ashland. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb.8, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Crown City Community Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET ANN “MARTY” SAMPSON of Boyd County, Kentucky, widow of William Sampson Sr., died Jan. 23. She was a retired clinical psychologist from Pathways, Inc. She requested no funeral or memorial service. Instead, there will be a gathering of friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. An order of service will begin at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Habitat for Humanity. www.steenfuneralhomes.com.
JANET FERGUSON SULLIVAN, 78, of Huntington wife of Tom “Joe” Sullivan, died Feb. 5 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired Wayne County teacher’s aide Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service on Saturday. www.rollinsfh.com