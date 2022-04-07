The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RAYNEAL BELCHER, 78, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Glenna Adkins Belcher, died April 1 in Logan Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 8 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
GENE DULANEY BETLER JR., 64, of Fort Gay, husband of Jo Ann Betler, died April 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 10 at Zion Presbyterian Church, Helvetia, W.Va. Burial in Pickens Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. April 9 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
CHRISTOPHER ALAN GEORGE, 63, of Willow Wood, Ohio, died April 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NATHANIEL COREY HAIKAL, 26 of Huntington, son of Dr. Lee and Jane Haikal, died April 3 in St. Louis, Mo. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. April 10 at New Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 9 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Adrenal Disease Foundation (NADF). www.ehallfuneralhome.com
TERESA HARMON, 55 of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Candice Harmon of Delbarton, died March 31 at home. Memorial service at 2 p.m. April 15 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton.
SAVOLIA A. WATLINGTON JOYCE, 103, of Dunbar, W.Va., died March 31. Burial was April 8 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Williamson, W.Va. Arrangements are directed by Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
CHANCIE EVERETT LOVE, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 5. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LARRY HASKEL MEADOWS, 77, of Proctorvillle, Ohio, died April 4 at home. He was a retired Millwright from Steel of West Virginia. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. April at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DIANNA LYNN POTTORFF, 59, of Lesage died April 6. There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville, is handling arrangements.
WALTER ROBERT SANSOM, 92, of Barboursville, husband of Marion Hatten Sansom, died April 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Chapman Industries. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com.
BILL MACK TURNER, 94, of Huntington, widower of Ruth Turner, died April 5 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He retired from The Herald-Dispatch. Graveside service will be conducted 12:30 p.m. April 12 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in the Abby of Devotion. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELDON RICHARD WILSON, 67, of Waterloo, Ohio, husband of Diane Sizemore Wilson, died April 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 9 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial follows in Wilgus (Ohio) Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 8 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.