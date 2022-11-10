The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLYDE ADKINS, 73 of Salt Rock, husband of Loretta Kay Adkins, died Nov. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, plants will be appreciated. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BOBBIE KAY BOLES, 70 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 8 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.
PATRICIA CATHERINE BURD, 93 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 9 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BASIL ORIN CASEY, 78 of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Nov. 8 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
JAMES ALLEN CHAPMAN, 78 of Ona died Nov. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EMERY McCALLISTER, 92 of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Vada Ruth McCallister, died Nov. 9 at home. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA ANN MOORE, 65 of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Jonathan Elliott and Schulyer Moore, died Nov. 7 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Honoring the family’s wishes, there will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA JANE NAPIER, 81 of Kiahsville, widow of Luther Napier, died Nov. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Ross Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation after 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.