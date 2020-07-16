The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT "ROBB" SHANNON BAKER, 66, of Plantation, Fla., formerly of Barboursville, husband of Lois Withrow Baker, died July 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 18, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. He retired from the City of Fort Lauderdale. And worked at Figg Engineering on the construction of the Ironton-Russell bridge. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TIMOTHY D. BERRY, 62, formerly of Barboursville, widower of Theresa Berry, died July 12, in Richmond, Va. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. July 18, at Gethsemane United Baptist Church, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Visitation with will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to help with expenses may be made to Tina Creech at 2256 McComas Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
ARNOLD CHRISTIAN, 68, of Varney, W.Va., father of Anita Christian of Belfry, Ky., and Brandy Hight of Williamson, W.Va., died July 13 in Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner. By his request, there will be no services. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ALICE MARIE FIELDS, 82, of McCarr, Ky., widow of Robert E. Fields, died July 14 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 17, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation three hours before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
FREDERIC HOWARD REEDER, 81, of London, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died July 13, in Columbus, Ohio. He was former school superintendent of South Point Local Schools. A private graveside service will be July 17, at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Condolences at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
CECIL EDWARD TABOR, 56, of White’s Addition, W.Va., father of Justin Cline and Cecil Edward Tabor II, died July 4 at home. He was a timber man. Private service will be held. Donations are suggested to Recovery Group of Southern WV, PO Box 952, Logan, WV 25601 or to Word of Life Church, 518 Mud Ford Rd., Logan, WV 25601. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of arrangements.
TIMOTHY VanBLARCUME, 57, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died July 12 at home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. July 18 at Community Tabernacle Church, 214 Depot St., Coal Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SHARON LOUISE KNAPP VICKERS, 76, of New Haven, W.Va., wife of Kenneth W. Vickers, died July 14 at home. Service will be 1 p.m. July 19 at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.; burial in Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven, W.Va. Visitation from 5 to 8 pm. July 18 at the funeral home. www.forglesongfuneralhome.com.