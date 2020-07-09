The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM J. BOWEN, 87, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Donna Gail Snider Bowen died July 7 at home. He was employed by H.K. Porter (Connors Steel) and retired from Bayou Steel of Laplace, La. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral home is assisting the family. No services are scheduled at this time.
BRENDA A. BROWNING, 84, of Huntington, wife of R. Jennings Browning, died July 4 at home. She had worked as an Adult Basic Education Teacher in Cabell County. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 11, Central United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JENNIFER L. EHMAN, 48, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 6 at home. She was a legal assistant with Bailes Craig Yon and Sellards in Huntington. Calling hours for Jennifer will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on July 12 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. A Time of Sharing will follow from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Friends and family who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks. After the Time of Sharing, friends and family will gather at O.O. McIntyre Park Wild Turkey Shelter House. Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.
DIANA LYNN McINTOSH, 67, of Sacramento, Ky., wife of James Larry McIntosh, died July 5 at home. Funeral service noon July 9, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in McIntosh-Coleman Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.