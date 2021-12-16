The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SADIE DAVODA BOWEN, 73, of McVeigh, Ky., widow of Wallace Bowen, died Dec. 14 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
DONALD LEE BUSH, 86, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Lora B. Bush, died Dec. 15 at his son’s home. He retired from Ashland Oil. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky. Burial following in Golden Oaks Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
ARCHIE CAREY, 94, of Huntington, husband of Lona Carey, died Dec. 15 at home. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES THOMAS FIELDER, 55, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Dec. 14 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. There will be a memorial service at a later date at Palestine Baptist Church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN FREDERICK GORBY, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Dara Gorby, died Dec. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from INCO Alloys. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. The family requests facial covering be worn. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH L. JARRELL, 92, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of John Jarrell Sr., died Dec. 14. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
ROBERT M. LEVY, 95, of Huntington, widower of Joyce Greenfield Levy, died Dec. 14. at the Woodlands Retirement Community. He was a retired attorney. Services will be announced at a future date. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family. www.klingelcarpenter.com
JONATHAN SCOTT McCLELLAN, 34, of East Lynn, husband of Courtney McClellan, died Dec. 12. He was a heavy equipment operator at Stella Natural Resources in Kentucky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial following in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
RITA ANN McGUIRE, 64, of Belfry, Ky., died Dec. 14 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
LOIS JANET PRICHARD, 85, Of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Terry Lee Prichard, died Dec. 15. She retired from Lincoln Primary Care Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Dial Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at the funeral home.
TERRY F. WISE JR., 49, of South Point, Ohio, son of Terry F. Wise Sr. and Ann Russell Wise, died Dec. 14. He was employed by Lawrence Recovery in Ironton. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 20 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Aid Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lawrence Recovery, 2111 South 7th Street, Ironton, 45683. www.slackandwallace.com.
MARSHA ELAINE WORKMAN, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of John Franklin Workman, died Dec.13 at Cornerstone Hospital. She was a nail technician. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.