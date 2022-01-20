The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY LOU COOPER BARNETT, 86, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Earl Barnett, died Jan. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired Rock Hill Local Schools bus driver. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Masks and social distance are requested.
JEANETTE ROSE BLANKENSHIP, 76, of Cow Creek, W.Va., died Jan. 18 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Service at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
SHELVIA TOLER BROWN, 75 of Logan, W.Va., died Jan. 16 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation two hours prior to service.
GOLDIE CHRISTIAN, 75, of Huntington died Jan. 10 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Apostolic Life Cathedral. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EVELYN MARIE HAY, 82, of Prichard, widow of Billy Joe Hay, died Jan. 13 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hatton Cemetery, Centerville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at the funeral home www.regerfh.com.
MARYLAND SUE BENNETT HORN, 63, of Minot, N.D., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 16 at home. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with local arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAULINE ELIZABETH JOHNGRASS, 94, of Branchland, W.Va., mother of Gary Johngrass of Branchland and Georgia Stephen of North Homestead, Ohio, died Jan. 17. There will be no service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PHYLLIS GALLAHER MILEM, of Ashland, died Jan. 18 at home. She was co-owner and operator of Arthur Milem Inc. Mechanical Contractors. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 22 at Tri State Baptist Temple, South Point, Ohio. Burial will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GREGORY LEE MITCHELL, 60, of Milton died Jan. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Kingery Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDWIN A. MOTT, 85 of Huntington, father of Michael A. Mott of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Michelle Lynn Mott of Huntington, died Jan. 16 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He was retired as President of B.H. Mott and Sons Inc. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation after 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marshall Big Green Scholarship Foundation.
SALLY VIOLET MAE POPE, 95, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Charles Pope, died Jan. 15. Private funeral services were conducted on Jan. 20 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington assisted the family with arrangements.
RONNIE ALLEN RATCLIFF, 52, of Fort Gay, husband of Shirley Ratcliff, died Jan. 17. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Webb Church; burial in Webb Cemetery. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the church. Arrangements directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
JAMES BRACK “JB” STAFFORD, 52 of Lenore, W.Va., husband of Deanna Hignite Stafford, died Jan. 15 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Chafin Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
HERBERT OSSIE TOPPING, 86 of Wayne died Jan. 18 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21at Morris Funeral Home.
WAYNE W. WISE, 78, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Jan. 18 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Donations may be made to Rock Camp United Methodist Church, 2809 County Road 6, Kitts Hill, OH 45645. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.