The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY RAE BEVINS of Barboursville, formerly Williamson, W.Va., died Sept. 29. Funeral service 1 p.m., Oct. 5, East Williamson Baptist Church. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; and two hours before service Saturday at the church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GARY WENDELL BRYANT, 66, of Hi Hat, Ky., husband of Joyce hall Brant, died Oct. 1 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.;burial in Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat. Visitation after 6 p.m. Oct. 3 and all day Oct. 4 at the funeral home.
MARK ANTHONY CLAY, 68, of Hamlin, W.Va., father of Sara Clay May and Cody Clay, died Sept. 14. He was a carpenter. Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Friends may gather two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.
MARCELLA LOUVOYNE HATFIELD, 77, of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 5, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home.
FRANK A. LOVISA, 84 of Huntington, husband of Lana Lovisa, died Sept. 30. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Oct. 5, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. prior to the service.
LILLIAN MARIE BLANKENSHIP LOWE, 87, of Orrville, Ohio, formerly of Kenova, died Sept. 18, 2019, at her daughter’s home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 5, Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
STEVE PIGG, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Constance Anderson, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Services will be at a later time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
BETTY LOU STEPP, 69, of Turkey Creek, Ky., died Oct. 2 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 6, Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Cline Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at the church. Arrangements are by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.
JAMES EDGAR WOOMER, 83, of Henderson, W.Va., died Sept. 28. At his request, there is no visitation. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Oct. 8, Forest Hills Cemetery, Flatrock, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.