The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUTHIE MAE DYER, 78, of East Lynn, widow of Bobby Gale Dyer, died July 22 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 25 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Lucian Miller Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. July 24 at the funeral home.
DENISE JEAN FOLEY, 67, of Johnson City, Tenn., formerly Ashland, mother of Marshall Ryan of West Hills, Calif., and Serena Milan of Knoxville, Tenn., died July 21 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service noon July 27, at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. State regulations for masks and social distancing will be followed. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA McCOY GILBERT, 75, of Huntington, widow of Arthur Ben Gilbert, died July 1. She was a teacher at Chesapeake Elementary School, Lavalette Elementary School and Enslow Park Preschool and retired as Youth Services Librarian at Gallaher Village and Main branch of the Cabell County Public Library. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. July 26 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with visitation from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Due to the public health concerns, masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cabell County Public Library. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
PATRICIA ANN LAYNE HOLTZAPFEL, 80, of Ironton, wife of Lawrence O. Holtzapfel, died July 20 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired clerk/catalog manager for JC Penney. Funeral mass was 11 a.m. July 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Schools, 912 S. 6th Street, Ironton or Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, KY 41101. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JENNY McMILLIAN, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Gerald McMillian, died July 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 25, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DR. LINDA JANE MILLER SAVORY, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 20 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Arrangements are with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FONNIE MARIE THOMAN, 76, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Robert A. Thoman, died July 21 at home. Funeral service will be noon July 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Thoman Family Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRIAN VICTOR WITHERS, 95, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Wilma Ann Withers, died July 20. He was a retired material inspector for the Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 24, First Baptist Church, Louisa; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First Baptist Church, Louisa, Building Fund. Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, is in charge of arrangements.