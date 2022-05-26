The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAWN RENEE CREMEANS, 51, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Craig Cremeans, died May 24. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 28 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KATHY LYNN KINSER DEHART, 57, of Holden, W.Va., mother of Jarred Kinser of Holden and Richard Kinser of Chapmanville, W.Va., died May 20 at home. Funeral services at 1 p.m. May 25 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel at Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Bryant Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
HAZEL Y. DICKERSON, 74, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Billy Dickerson, died May 24 in Oakmont Manor, Greenup, Ky. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.
LINDA LOU GANNON, 82, of Ironton, wife of Ronald Gannon, died May 23 in King's Daughters Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. June 2 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
WARREN EVERETTE MULLINS, 76, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Ruth Mullins, died May 20 in CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. He was the owner and operator of RLM Butchering and Meat Processing at Harts. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. May 27 at the Little Walnut United Baptist Church, Dingess, W.Va. Burial in the Mullins & Tomblin Family Cemetery, Harts. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 26 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
BEVERLY ANN BURGESS WHITE, 85, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of William Luther White, died May 25 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHELLY LYNN WOOTEN, 70 of Switzer, W.Va., died May 23 in Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division. Memorial service from 5 to 7 p.m. May 27 at Switzer Church of God. Arrangements are directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
