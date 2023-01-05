The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
IRA C. BERRY, 80 of Dunlow, widower of Shelia Berry and Carol Smith Berry, died Jan. 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired carpenter and member of Laborer’s Local #543. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at Berry Cemetery, Dunlow. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
PHILLIP R. CHAFIN, 72 of Louisa, Ky., widower of Mary Chafin, died Jan. 3 at home. He was a welder. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
DONALD KENNETH CLINE, 89 of Melbourne Beach, Fla., husband of Nadine Fraley Cline, died Dec. 31, 2022, at home. He operated Cline Brick Company. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Private burial will be Jan. 11 at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
REV. LEONARD CREMEANS, 80 of Barboursville died Jan. 4. He was an inspector for ACF Industries, Huntington, and a minister. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home. Following burial there will be a dinner at Center Point United Baptist Church for friends and family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LEWIS W. FAUDREE, 81 of Bidwell, Ohio, died Jan. 2 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be no public services. There will be a private burial in Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
LAURA A. QUEEN FRY of Munford, Ala., widow of John H. Fry, died Dec 23, 2022. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.
DONALD EARL JOHNSON, 87 of Salt Rock, father of Donna Graham, died Jan. 3. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MELINDA SUZANNE KING, 47 of Proctorville, Ohio, did Dec. 23, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Rockwood Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. Donations can be made at Hall Funeral Home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MATTHEW EDWARDS LAYNE, 75 of Huntington, died Jan. 3. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
CYNTHIA K. MOONEY, 53 of Huntington, wife of Nicholas Mooney II, died Jan. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was an LPN. Private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JACQUELINE MOORE ZORNES, 75 of Coal Grove, Ohio, mother of James Zornes II of Baltimore, Md., died Dec. 31, 2022, at home. She was an executive legal secretary for Ashland Inc. and Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
