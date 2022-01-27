The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KATHY CAROL BARR, 63, of Huntington, wife of Jeff Barr, died Jan. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was the vice president of Soles Electric. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DEBRA ANNE BENTLER of Huntington died Jan. 24 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. No service is scheduled with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
DAN KEITH EVANS 83, of Huntington, father of David Evans, died Jan. 23 in Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Johns Creek, Ga. He retired from Marshall University as a professor of Biological Sciences. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
LISETTE VIRGINIA GREEN, 56, of Huntington died Jan. 23. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
SHARON KAY LEWIS, 77, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Robert E. Lewis, died Jan. 25 at home. Graveside service will be 11:45 a.m. Jan. 29 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
KELLIE DAWN SPENCER, 56, of Barboursville died Jan. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DARREN CLARK SUTTLES, 53, of Lucasville, Ohio, died Jan. 25. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GARY M. VARNEY, 67, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Jan. 25. Illinois services at 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at Living Water Community Church, 190 Lily Cache Lane, Bolingbrook, Ill. West Virginia service at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
JOHN FRANKLIN WOOD, 64, of Huntington, brother of Ralph Wood, died Jan. 25 at home. He was a machinist at McCorkle Machine Shop. Funeral services will be at noon Jan. 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com