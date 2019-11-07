The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHARON FAYE ADKINS, 57, of Huntington, died Oct. 31. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Nov. 8, Highland Cemetery Annex, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
ROY EUGENE BOGAR, 67, of Grethel, Ky., died Nov. 3 in Florida. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 8, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Bogar Cemetery, Narrows Branch, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the funeral home.
ROBERTA JEAN BONICE, 70, of Greenup, Ky., died Nov. 4 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
BILLY RAY CONLEY, 55, of Mud Fork, W.Va., son of Bill and Ruby Conley, died Nov. 4. There will be a memorial gathering from 6 to 8 pm. Nov. 11, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
ISAAC ROBERT FIELDS, 22, of South Point, Ohio, son of David Fields and Amy Short, died Oct. 28 at home. He worked at Fields Welding Supply. Celebration of Life will be 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Dawson Bryant High School Cafeteria; food and refreshments will be
served. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
OLA DAMRON METTS, 75, formerly of Matewan, W.va., wife of James Emory Metts, died Oct. 29 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers In lieu of flowers the family has ask that donations be made to the East Side Church of Christ Building Fund, P.O. Box 273, New Ellenton, SC 29809. A private service and burial will take place at a later date. Cole Funeral Home, 1544 University Parkway, 118 Bypass, Aiken, SC, 29801. www.colefuneralhomeinc.com. This obituary is courtesy of Chambers Funeral Services of Matewan, W.Va. www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
ETHEL BEULAH PIERSON, 85, of Huntington, widow of John H. Pierson, died Oct. 23 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 9, at Full Gospel Assembly. Family will welcome friends at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
CALVIN C. PORTER, 73, of Ona, died Oct. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A memorial gathering will be held noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington with military Honors beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice of Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CALVIN TOMBLIN JR., 67, of Lorado, W.Va., husband of Drema Grimmett Tomblin, died Nov. 6 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He was a disabled coal miner. There will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SUSAN JOY TREDWAY, 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct.12 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired civilian data entry programmer for the Department of the Navy. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 9, Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Burial will follow. www.chapmansmortuary.com.