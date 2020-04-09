The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEXTER GARRETT MARSH, 63, of Rush, Ky., husband of Barbara Mills Marsh, died April 7. He was owner and operator of Marsh Construction Company. There will be a private graveside service at the family farm on April 10. Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GREGORY LYNN STILTNER, 67, of Ona, formerly of Huntington, widower of Sharon Kay Stiltner, died April 5 at home. He formerly worked for the City of Huntington. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
JANICE YOUNCE, 77, of Stambaugh, Ky., died April 8 in PBH. She was a shipping clerk for the U.S. Government. There will be a private graveside service at Younce Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.