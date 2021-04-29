The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PEGGY MARIE BRADSHAW, 88, of Huntington died April 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete
ROSE HUGHES, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 26 in the Ohio Health Doctors Hospital of Columbus, Ohio. She was a retired CNA and cosmetologist. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. May 5 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
WILMA DOROTHY JOYCE, 90 of Huntington, widow of Charles Lewis Joyce, died April 27. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 1 at 26th Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
CAROLYN LOUISE McDANIELS, 91 of Ironton, widow of James B. McDaniels, died April 27. She had been an accountant for Dawson-Thompson Oil Company, The Ironton Tribune and the C&O Railroad. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. May 4 at Woodland Cemetery, Section 1. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to the Lawrence County Humane Society, PO Box 412, Ironton, 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DANIELLE L. TONEY, 39, of Ironton, wife of Scott Toney, died April 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOHN ROBERT WORKMAN, 78, of Kenova, husband of Nell Workman, died April 27. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 1 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.