The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN MARK ADAMS JR., 93, of Ashland, widower of Joan Ray Adams, died July 25 in Thomson Hood Veterans Center, Wilmore, Ky. He was a Certified Public Accountant. Private graveside service will be Aug. 1 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Video of the service will be available 24 hours later at the Steen Funeral Home web page. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or First Presbyterian Church, Ashland.
WALTER CULLEN CHESSER, 81, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mildred Chesser, died July 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Fairland Southern Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM BRET CONLEY, 61, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., father of Christopher A. Conley, died July 25, in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant. He was a carpenter by trade. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TERRY WARREN GRUBBS, 67 of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., died July 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired accountant from Logan Corps. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 1, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at the funeral home. If attending please wear facial coving and honor social distancing. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VERONICA KAY JUSTICE, 66, of Ironton, Ohio, died July 24 at home. She was a retired teacher from Rock Hill High School. Funeral service will be at noon July 31, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CYNTHIA MONROE MOORE, 72, of Huntington, sister of Michael Moore, died June 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She worked in the billing department at St. Mary’s Medical Center. A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GAY SCAGGS, 87, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Reford Scaggs, died July 28 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 31, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Adams Family Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
CAS SCHICK, 20, of Centerville, Ohio, son of Melissa Jackson and Chris Schick, died July 21. Celebration of Life service in West Virginia will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, Wallace Funeral Home, 1159 Central Ave., Barboursville, W.Va.; with visitation beginning at noon. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.