The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM EDGAR BIAS JR., 77, of Barboursville, died Dec/8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a nurse anesthetist in Huntington. Memorial service will be conducted 5 p.m. Dec. 14 Chapman’s Mortuary. Private inurnment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to services at Chapman’s Mortuary on Saturday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JACOB L. BRAFFORD, 42, of Huntington, son of Gary Brafford, died Nov. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of life service will be from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Victory Place, Barboursville. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUBY CLINE BROWNING, 88, of Lexington, Ky., wife of Chester Browning, died Dec. 9. Memorial service 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Old Paris Road Church of God with visitation one hour before service. A celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Jan. 10, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. with the family receiving friends one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Smoky Mountain Chirldren’s Home, 449 McCarn Circle, Sevierville, TN 37860.
TIMOTHY SCOTT COUNTS, 56, of Kenova, husband of Martha Counts, died Dec. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an employee of Camden Park for 17 years. Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. Dec. 14, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SISTER MARIAN RUTH CREAMER, SAC, of Huntington, died Dec. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She entered the Pallottine Missionary Sisters on September 12, 1956 in Huntington, and made her Final Profession of Vows on August 15, 1965, at St. Mary’s Hospital Chapel in Huntington. In keeping with Sister Marian Ruth’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held in the Sisters Chapel at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate her life. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements.www.regerfh.com.
.
JACK JAMES DIBELLA, 88, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Deann DiBella, died Dec. 9. Jack was a retired machinist from GE electric. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Dec. 14, Catlettsburg Cemetery. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JAN C. HAGER of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 9. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16, South Point Church of Christ. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDWARD LEE JACKSON, 49, of Jamestown, Ohio, son of Jane Jackson, died Dec. 10. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation is from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home Saturday. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA JOHNSON, 95, of Huntington, widow of William Garrett and William Johnson, died Nov. 26 in Heritage Center of Huntington. A memorial service will be conducted 4 p.m. Dec. 13, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID HENRY LONG, 72, of Huntington, brother of Sallie Stur of Milton and John Long of Stafford, Va., died Nov. 13. He retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers. Memorial service 11 a.m. Dec. 14, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. The family will receive friends one hour before the service Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial at Quantico National Cemetery. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ROSEMARIE LYNN MCNEELY, 23, of Huntington, daughter of Charles McNeely and Cara Davis, died Dec. 10 at home. Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
POLLY ANN MORRISON, 77, of Culloden, died Dec. 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 14, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOSEPH EDWARD WEBB of Cookeville, Tenn., husband of Kathy Childers-Webb, died Dec. 9. He was a master mechanic. Celebration of life from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 12, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Reed Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky.