The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRANCIS WHITE BATTAILE, 93, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Patricia McDonald Battaile, died Sept. 21 at home. He was a retired hospital administrator. Funeral Liturgy will be 10 a.m. Sept. 28, St. Joseph Catholic Church. There is no visitation. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DYLAN CHASE LOVEJOY, 16, of Hamlin, W.Va., son of Gail and David Randolph of Hamlin, died Sept. 23. He was a student at Lincoln County High School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
HALLIE McCOMAS, 84 of West Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Mary Davis McComas, died Sept. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 28, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Watson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday. www.handleyfh.com.
VIRGIE McGINNIS, 72, of Louisa, Ky., died Sept. 24 at home. Funeral service noon, Sept. 28, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
ANTHONY SHAWN NEWSOME, 39, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Lisa Gillman Newsome, died Sept. 23 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service noon Sept. 27, Lily of the Valley Church, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Newsome Family Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation 1 p.m. Sept. 26, up until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Phelps and Son Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., to help with funeral expenses.