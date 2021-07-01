The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EULA I. ADAMS, 63 of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Homer Adams, died July 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LINDA LEE BLEVINS, 78, of Huntington died June 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired cook. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 3 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 2 at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
STEVEN MAURICE ELLIS, 60, of Huntington, husband of Bert Ellis, died June 28 at home. He was a Fire Marshal with the Huntington Fire Department. Funeral services will be at noon July 3 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. July 2 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
GREGORY ALLEN GRIFFITH, 64, of Huntington died June 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a former employee of Ford Motor. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GEORGE “NICK” KISER, 91, of Kenova, widower of Edna Faye Kiser, died June 30 at home. He retired from Columbia Gas. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.rollinsfh.com.
OLIVIA ELIZABETH LYALL, 5, of Mallory, W.Va., daughter of Joshua and Erina Cline Lyall of Mallory, died June 28. Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. July 3, St. Edmund Catholic Church, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. July 2 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, with Rosary at 8:30 p.m. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BONNIE MARIE CLARK MATOVICH, 84, of Ceredo, formerly of Prichard, widow of Paul Matovich and Charles Thacker, died June 29. She retired from Prichard Elementary School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 3 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Scottown, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Contributions may be made to the Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 632, Fort Gay, WV, 25514.
JACK EUGENE McCLELLAND, 83, of Ashland, companion of Shirley Frye of Ashland, died June 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired foreman with the State Highway Department. There will be a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. July 2 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Private burial will be in Bayless Cemetery. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
KIMBERLY SUE RYDER RAYBURN, 65, of Barboursville died June 24 at home. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on July 3 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
THOMAS MICHAEL STULL, 67, of Huntington, father of Alan Stull, died June 30 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a Lieutenant for the Huntington Fire Department. There will be no service at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
RALPH ALVIN SUMMER, 75, of Ashland, widower of Lisa Summer, died June 27. He was a retired Methodist Minister, and owned and operated a muffler shop and N Riss Trucking, Louisville, Ky. Steen Funeral Homes, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BETTY LOU TESTERMAN, 84, of Milton died June 27. A Celebration of Life will take place at 6 p.m. on July 5 at Milton Baptist Church. She was the owner of Ben Franklin Store - Variety World, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Milton Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JANET ROBERTA WALKER, 87 of Huntington, widow of Lewis Walker died June 22 in The Woodlands Retirement Community. She was a former schoolteacher. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. July 2 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Midkiff Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Heifer.org or Samaritan’s Purse.