DALE EDWARD ASHWORTH, 72, of Milton, husband of Jeannie Napier Ashworth, died June 20. He retired from The Pullman Plaza Hotel. Military honors at 4 p.m. June 25 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will continue until 7 p.m. Donations are suggested to Little Victories, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, W.Va., 25545.
GEORGE ALLEN CARICO, 72, of Barboursville died June 22, 2022. Military graveside service at 1 p.m. June 26 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements.
NANCY LEE CONRAD, 89, of Barboursville, died June 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. June 25 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Clover Cemetery, Clover, W.Va. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ESTELLA DAWN FINLEY, 45, of Huntington, mother of Leslie Dawn Porter or Cornell, Wis., and Tyler David Dale Perdue of Barboursville, died June 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. June 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
VADA WALTERS GREENE, 97, of Ironton, formerly of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, died June 21 at Close to Home, Ironton. She retired from Pepsi Cola Company. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. June 25 at Clapboard Cemetery, Intersection of State Route 522 and Big Pete Road, Franklin Furnace. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DAVID ALLEN HODGE SR., 81, of Huntington, widower of Sue Hodge, died June 18 at home. He was a retired truck driver with Walker Transfer. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. June 26 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
RANDALL LEE MAYS, 60 of Huntington died June 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ELDON KEITH REBAR, 77 of Omar, W.Va., died June 21 in Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Memorial service at 6 p.m. June 27 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
DANNY EARL RICHARDSON, 69, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Wayne, widower of Kareen Finley Richardson, died June 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired Postal Clerk. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 25 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 24 at the funeral home.
THURMAN WHITTED JR., 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 22. There will be a memorial service at a later time at Alspach-Gearheart, Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with local arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.