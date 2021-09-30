The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TANNER REED BLACK, 11, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Tony, II “Tee” and Heather Main Black, died Sept. 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a sixth grade student at Open Door School. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATHERINE LYNN CHAPMAN, 65, of Milton died Sept. 28. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. At her request, cremation will take place. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLARD E. ELDRIDGE, 80, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 29 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial following in Eckard Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
GREGORY ALLEN HARLESS, 69, of Salt Rock died Sept. 28. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Harless Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEANNIE HINTON, 66, of Huntington, mother of Natasha Johnson and Beverly Walden, died Sept. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She had worked at Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ARIANNA IRIS PENNINGTON, infant daughter of Chelsey Dingess and Josh Pennington, of Huntington, died Sept. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV. Private family services will be held with burial in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
GERALDINE WEHNER, 99 of Kingwood, W.Va., widow of Charles V. Wehner, died Sept. 24. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Browning Funeral Home, Kingwood. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Kingwood. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Kingwood. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department (Brown Avenue, Kingwood, WV 26537), Kingwood Public Library (205 W. Main Street, Kingwood, WV 26537), St. Sebastian Catholic Church (322 E. Main Street, Kingwood, WV 26537) or a charity of individual choice. www.browningfuneralhomewv.com.