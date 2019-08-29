The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VETINA BAYLOUS, 56, of Salt Rock, died Aug. 22. Visitation will be 1 p.m., Aug. 31, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PHYLLIS L. BETZ, 85, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Ronald Betz, died Aug. 27. She was a nurse at Holzer Hospital, North Hollywood Hospital in California and Grant Hospital, Columbus. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Mound Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
HENRY REXFORD CHRISTIAN, 91, of Huntington, died Aug. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. A procession will leave the funeral home following the visitation. www.rollinsfh.com.
CRYSTAL BAUMGARDNER DUNKLE, 58, of Lucasville, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LARRY DAVID HEARNE, 67, of Ashland, husband of Sharon Marie Graham Hearne, died Aug. 26 in the Hospice Care Center. He retired from Ashland Oil and Marathon Petroleum where was an operator and then a training specialist. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA MAE MUNCY, 52, of Stone, Ky., died Aug. 27 in Good Shepherd Community Nursing Home, Phelps, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 30, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the funeralhome.
DOW SIMPSON, 94, of Greenville, W.Va., widower of Juanita Blankenship Simpson, died Aug. 27 at home. He retired from Island Creek Coal Company. A celebration of life, 11 a.m. Aug. 31, Greenville Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 30 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
WILLIAM LESTER WINTERS, 89, of Deering, Ohio, widower of Mollie Jeanne Sperry Winters, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary’s Trauma Center. He retired from Barrett’s Allied Chemical. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.