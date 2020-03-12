The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA JEAN FERGUSON AMAEFULE, 66, of Huntington, mother of Stephanie and Michael, died March 7. She retired from the Huntington YMCA. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 14, at Full Gospel Assembly, Huntington; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
MABEL BROOKS, 97, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Haywood Brooks, died March 10. She was a former employee of the Ironton Tribune. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 14, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
GEORGE WILLIAM CLARK, 83, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 9. Funeral service will be at a later time. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DELORIS JEAN COLE, 86, of Frankfort formerly Ashland, Ky., widow of Chapman Cole Jr., died March 10 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 16, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ashland Heights Wesleyan Church, 2271 Sellards St., Ashland 41101. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE FRAZIER, 74, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Winfield Frazier, died March 11 at home. She retired from AEP. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 14, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. March 13 at the funeral home.
JAMES ROBERT GRAYBEAL, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Sandy Graybeal, died March 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was the owner of Huntington Garage Door Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 13, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 12 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CONNIE S. MEADOWS, 62, of Glenwood died March 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 16, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Guyan Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
ADRON NEWSOME, 94, of Forest City, N.C., formerly West Liberty, Ky., died March 10 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. March 14, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Newsome Family Cemetery, Grethel, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
ALETHA NELSON OSBORNE of Ashland, widow of Elwood Osborne, died March 10 in Lexington, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 15, Unity Baptist Church, Ashland; burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 14 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice, Unity Baptist Church or another favorite charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CARL W. SPARKS JR., 85 of Sardinia, Ohio, died March 9 at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 13 at Meeker Funeral Home, Russellville, Ohio. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. March 15 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in White Chapel Cemetery, Barboursville.
MISTY RENEE TOMBLIN, 35, of East Lynn, daughter of Phyllis and Richard Akers, died March 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a shift manager at McDonald’s. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 14, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.