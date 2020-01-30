The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM CRYILLE BOHN, 87, of Ashland, widower of Marilyn Rice Bohn and Carolyn Ann Winter Bohn, died Jan. 27 at home. He retired as an automotive electrician after working for the Ford Stamping Plan in Chicago Heights, Ill., and NASA at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida. Service will be conducted at a later time. Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GLADA FAYE BURCHAM, 80, of Beckley, W.Va., formerly of Scottown, Ohio, mother of Rebecca Bowles-Handy of Daniels, W.Va., and Warner David Bowles of Carmichael, Calif., died Jan. 19. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Feb. 1, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Time Saturday. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SANDRA SUE COFFMAN, 77, of Ironton, widow of Arthur Ray Coffman, died Jan. 28. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 31, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
RICHARD AARON EGNOR SR., 68, of Man, W.Va., husband of Pam Egnor, died Jan. 28 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Memorial visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., with memorial service at 7:30 p.m.
ALICE MOORE LAWSON, 97, of McDowell, Ky., widow of Gene David Lawson, died Jan. 28 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 1, Old Beaver Old Regular Baptist Church, Minnie, Ky. Burial in Purple Heart Cemetery, McDowell, Ky. Visitation all day Jan. 31 at the church. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is assisting the family with arrangements.
MARK EDWARD LINKFIELD JR., 37, of Ironton, son of Lori Miller Wells, died Jan. 29 at home. Services will be at a later time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES MAYO, 63, of Kenova, husband of Judy Mayo, died Jan. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeal service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 2, Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel; burial following in Mayo Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
MOSALEETE FERRELL PATTON, 94, of Langley, Ky., widow of George A. Patton, died Jan. 28 in Riverview Health Care Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 1, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Patton Family Cemetery, Langley, Ky. Visitation all day Jan. 31 at the funeral home.
WILLIAM EDWARD SLONE, 18, of Huntington, son of Billy and Leslie Bleigh Slone, died Jan. 26 at home. He worked at Quality Meats. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.