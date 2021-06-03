The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROLE SUE BROWN HAYNER ADKINS, 79, of Ceredo, died June 1 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
RAYMOND EDWARD ADKINS, 71, of Logan, W.Va., father of Tina Williamson, died May 31 at home. He was a retired teacher. To honor his wishes, he will be cremated, and a celebration of life with family and friends held at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MAX EUGENE BLAKE, 91 of Huntington, widower of Betty Jean Blake, died May 31. He retired from INCO.. Services will be 2 p.m. June 6 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
BENJAMIN “B.J.” KYLE LEE BLANKENSHIP, 24, of Wayne, son of Charles and Christie Ferguson Blankenship of Wayne, died May 28. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. June 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
ANTHONY THOMAS COPLEY SR., 54, of Amherstdale, W.Va., husband of Jennifer Lea Sutphen Copley, died May 29. Funeral service at 1p.m. June 7 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home.www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
LINDA KAY DAVIDSON, 82, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Greg Keenan, died June 1 in Ashland Community Hospice. There are no services scheduled at this time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE MARTIN MASSIE, 38, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Jackie Butler Massie, died May 30 at home. He was a laborer for Hydrochem Industrial Services, Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 4 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial follows in the veterans section of Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RUTH MAKEPEACE MYERS, 70, of Culloden, wife of John Myers, died June 1. There will be no services. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
ANGELA CAROL BARKER RAMEY, 55, of Wayne, daughter of Charles Barker and Linda Hale Barker, both of Wayne, died June 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. June 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Ramey Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
REBECKAH JOY DAMRON SEARLS, 22 of Huntington, wife of Paul Searls, died May 17 in Huntington. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. June 5at The Bridge of Faith Fellowship, 402 Main Ave. Nitro, W.Va. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
AUSTIN JEFFERY SHOEMAKER, 55, of Milton died June 1. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 5 at First Huntington Christian Baptist Church, 402 Buffington St., Huntington (Guyandotte). Burial will be in Shoemaker Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HELEN JONES TAYLOR, 90, of Asheboro, N.C., died May 30. She was a retired seamstress. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Home for Children, Asheboro Church of God, 4640 US South 220, Asheboro, NC 27205. Service at 11 a.m. June 6 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 at the funeral home. Mask and social distancing encouraged. www.handleyfh.com.
JERRY BUTCH WOODALL, 70, of Huntington, husband of Elizabeth Liz Woodall, died May 31 at home. He retired from Motion Industries. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. June 6 at Slone Tripplet Cemetery, Pleasant View, W.Va., Lincoln County. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.