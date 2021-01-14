The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDNA ESTRATHERS, 55, of Switzer, W.Va., died Jan. 12. Service at 5 p.m. Jan. 16, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer; friends gather one hour before service at the funeral home.
JAMES ANTHONY FITZGERALD, 47, of Ashland, fiancé of Lora Carter Conley, died Dec. 9. He was a member of Laborers Local 1445. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at Catlettsburg Elementary School. Burial will follow in Catlettsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. Jan. 16 at Catlettsburg Elementary School. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
APRIL J. DILLON, 37, of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Alva Ronald Dillon of Proctorville, died Jan. 11 Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ADELE E. ELLIOTT, 69, of Huntington died Jan. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANTHONY MARK FINK, 58, of Lavalette, father of Chad Fink and Mindy Fink, died Jan. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a monitor tech. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
BILL L. FREEMAN, 90, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Doris Arthur Freeman, died Jan. 12 at home. He retired as a Chemical Operator for Allied Chemical. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 16, Solida Missionary Baptist Church, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. www.slackandwallace.com.
RANDY E. GIVENS, 58, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Billie Lynn Stone Givens, died Jan. 7 at home. He was a retired logger. There will be a memorial service, 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service Jan. 21. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EARL L. KELLEY, 96, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Margaret Kelley, died Jan. 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a laborer with Carlyle Tile Company. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 16, at Oakland Chapel Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LINDA MAE ADKINS LAYMAN, 74, of Alum Creek, W.Va., widow of David Patrick Layman, died Jan. 6. There will be a memorial service 1 p.m. Jan. 15, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
TAMRA STEELE, 37, of Detroit, Mich., formerly of Huntington, died Dec. 1, 2020. She worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich., and was a former employee at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A memorial service will be conducted 6 p.m. Jan. 19, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
GLEN ROBERT WELLMAN, 78, of Prichard, partner of Johanna Little, died Jan. 13 at home. He was a shift electrician for Owens-Illinois. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.