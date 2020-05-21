The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HOMER RAY MANNS, 86, of Delbarton, W.Va., died May 17. He was a retired miner with Pittston Coal. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. May 22, Estep Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Social distancing should be honored. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE ANN OUSLEY, 72, of Martin, Ky., died May 20 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center. Funeral service 2 pm. May 23, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Stephens-Ousley Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation after 10 a.m. May 23 at the funeral home.
TINA RENEE RICHARDSON, 50, of Ashton, W.Va., died May 19 in Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington. A graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. May 22 at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Ashton. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES PETER TRACY, 76, of Huntington died May 19 at home. He was a former nurse’s aide at Huntington State Hospital. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may visit after noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
CATHERINE ANN TYE, 71, of Barboursville died May 20. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 26, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Social distancing should be respected. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.