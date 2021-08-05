The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
OLLIE BROOKS JR., 89, of Wayne, widower of Ruth Ann Stiltner Brooks, died Aug. 2 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He retired from Tri-State Airport. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
MENIS RARD FERGUSON, 93, of East Lynn, widower of Myrtle Marie Brunty Ferguson, died Aug. 3 in Heritage Center in Huntington. He was a bus driver for the Wayne County Board of Education. A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at Ramsey Mays Cemetery on Beech Fork Road.
ROBERTA ANN FINLEY HARDEBECK, 102, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., formerly of Williamson and Kenova, W.Va., widow of Emmett H. Hardebeck Sr., died July 6 in Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange, Fla. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Williamson; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The family suggests memorials to Journey's End Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 220163, Glenwood, FL 32722; phone 386-804-3131. www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
LORA LEE DEAN NELSON, 57, of Prichard, wife of Denver Nelson, died Aug. 1 at home. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Spirit of Faith Church, Kenova. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you take a loved one to dinner and share a smile. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
REGENIA ANN OSBORNE, 64, of Davin, W.Va., wife of Donald Ray Osborne, died Aug. 3. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at Graceway Church, Lorado, W.Va.; burial in Toler Cemetery, Toney Fork. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the church. Arrangements directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BETTY JO ROSE PARSLEY, 86, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Aug. 3 in McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation, Gary, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert; burial in Hartwell (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service.
BRENDA HOPE PLUMLEY, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Walter L. Plumley, died Aug. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DAVID OSCAR QUEEN, 62, of Wayne, husband of Phyllis McKinney Queen, died Aug. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He had worked as a forklift operator for Zero Mountain Logistics. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
DELORES JOAN WHITE DILLY TACKETT, 85, of Peach Creek, W.Va., widow of Emil Tackett, died Aug. 3 in Camden Clark Hospital, Parkersburg, Ky. She worked in banks in Washington, D.C., and at Lilly’s Crown Jewelers. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Mill Creek, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
ANGEL DALE ROSE WILEY, 11, of Sciotoville, Ohio, died Aug. 1 at home. She was a student at Portsmouth East Elementary School. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at Living Work Church, Sciotoville, with visitation one hour before service. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Vernon Cemetery. Donations are suggested to a Go Fund Me account established for her burial. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
WILLIAM ELDON WILLIAMSON, 80, of Logan, W.Va., husband of LaDonna Ann Socosky Williamson, died Aug. 1. He worked in piano tuning and repair. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at the funeral home.