The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JASON BAILEY, 85, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Lucille Bailey, died May 5 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner from Buffalo Mining Company. Funeral service 2 p.m. May 9, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Daniels Cemetery, Curtis, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DAVID ALLEN BOWMAN, 39, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 4. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
TODD EMERY CLARK, 49, of Ironton, died May 4 at home. He was self-employed. Services will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is incharge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
URANIA GILMORE, 64, of Huntington died May 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ROBERT G. HARTE of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Carol Thompson Harte, died May 5. He retired as a section manager of raw materials and iron making at AK Steel. Private graveside service will be May 9 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum chapel. Donations are suggested to The Neighborhood, 2516 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101. Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
FRANK RATLIFF, 71, of Pikeville, Ky., died May 3 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard, Ky., There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ROYAL SHANNON ROBBINS, 78, of Huntington died May 1 at home. He chose to make an anatomical donation to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
NICK RIGNEY of Lawrence County, Ohio, husband of Linda Rigney, died May 6 in Jacksonville, Fla. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.