ROBERT LEE BIAS, 89, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died May 12. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 15 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
DOROTHY E. BLAKE, 100, of Lesage, widow of Anse Blake Sr., died May 10 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She had a housecleaning and caregiving business. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 15 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Grenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 14 at the funeral home.www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
AMBROSE CHAPMAN, 64, of Ironton, brother of Bill C. Chapman, died May 12 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. No services ae scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELMER L. HAYES JR., 92, of Huntington died May 11 at home. He was a retired Cabell County school principal. There will be private graveside services. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Service for ARVONA LUCILLE MOORE of Fort Gay, will be 12:15 p.m. May 15 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. May 15 at the funeral home.
WILLIAM NORMAN THOMPSON, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 11 at home. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
DANIEL RAY WARD, 43, of Huntington died May 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ROZELYN LYNETTE WILSON, 57, of Man, W.Va., died May 7. Homegoing service at noon May 15 at Becco Baptist Church; friends and family gather one hour before service at the church. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.