JAMES ROBERT ADDAIR, 46, of Delbarton, W.Va., formerly of Logan and Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Leotia Mae Gilman Addair, died Nov. 16 in Tug Valley ARH. He worked for KAG Specialty Products, Nitro, W.Va., and formerly at Kirk Trucking, Lenore, W.Va. Funeral service noon Nov. 20, Victory Christian Center, Lenore. Visitation after 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
KEVIN RAY BARNETT, 54, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Nancy Lynn Barnett, died Nov. 10 at home. There will be a memorial 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at Twp Rd 1079, Chesapeake. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
REX DALE BLACK SR., 67 of Glenwood, husband of Victoria Black, died Nov. 13, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver from Teamsters Local 505. At his request there are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETSY COFFEY, 73, of Louisa, Ky., died Nov. 17 at home. Services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements.
DELBERT RAY HENSLEY, 93, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Charolette Hensley, died Nov. 17 in Boone Memorial Hospital. Graveside service 2 p.m. Nov. 21, Boone Memorial Park, Madison, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Danville, PO Box 238, Danville, WV 25053 or any charity of your choice. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
KATRINA RENEE HILL, 38, of Whitman, W.Va., daughter of Michael and Patty Hill of Whitman, died Nov. 16. At her request, cremation will take place and service will be private. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES “MIKE” O’BRIEN, 79, of Milton, died Nov. 17. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington or Cooper Independent Church, Cooper Ridge, Milton. Private services. They may be viewed online 1 p.m. Nov. 21, at https://www.hensonandkitchen.com/live-stream. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting his family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BEVERLY JANE PARSONS, 62, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Barry Steven Parsons, died Nov. 19 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. At her request, no services will be held. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
JERRY W. POWERS, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Ellena Sue Burcham Powers, died Nov. 17 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 21, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DR. GARY L. RIPLEY, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jeri James Ripley, died Nov. 18 at home. He was a retired doctor from Huntington Internal Medicine Group. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Nov. 21, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may visit after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations would be appreciated to the Beverly Hills United Methodist Food Pantry. Please follow social distancing and wear a mask. Service on livestream at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory.
SHAWN EUGENE STEWART, 56, of Huntington, husband of Beth Thompson Stewart, died Nov. 11 at home. He worked at Piedmont, US Airways, and was the founder of Stogie’s Inc. Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JAMES HAROLD TURLEY, 90, of Huntington, widower of Juanita Armstrong Turley, died Nov. 17. Services will be private at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM JAMES VANNATTER, 78, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Geraldine Vannatter, died Nov. 17 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 2 pm. Nov. 21, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; burial in Gore-Vannatter Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.