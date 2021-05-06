The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID JOHN ARIGAN, 67, of Huntington, husband of Cora Hamlin Arigan, died May 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was employed with Marshall University as a manager in the shipping/receiving department. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated or donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE WAYNE BIAS, 70, of Kenova, husband of Shirley Bias, died May 4 at home. He retired from Special Metals. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. May 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL JUNIOR LOWE JR., 75, of Huntington, husband of Sondra Lowe, died May 6 at home. He retired from ACF Industries. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JUDY KAY MAYNARD, 49, of Lenore, W.Va., daughter of Clarence and Mae Maynard, died May 2. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 9 at Victory Christian Center; burial in Newsome Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 9 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JIMMY LEE ROBINETTE, 35, formerly of Foster, W.Va., residing in Parkersburg, W.Va., died May 4. Service will be 2 p.m. May 8 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
SHARON KAY ROBINSON, 69, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died May 4 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a cross-country truck driver. Funeral service at 2 p.m. May 11, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 10 at the funeral home.
NINA M. VAUGHAN, 91, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 4 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 9 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial following in New Lone Oak Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.