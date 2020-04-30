The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID LANDON BASHAM, 84, of Barboursville, husband of Mary Ann Stover Basham, died April 29. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOANN E. CHAPMAN, 81 of Huntington, died April 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Home-going services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on May 2 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to service time on Saturday at the mortuary. Services will be streamed live beginning at 1 p.m. at www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen. In keeping with all social distancing guidelines, the family asks all guests wear some form of face mask or covering www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BETTY JEAN SMELTZER QUALLS, 91, of Ashland, widow of James Robert Qualls Sr., died April 29 at home. She was a self-employed bookkeeper for Qualls and Sons Heating and Air Conditioning. Private graveside service will be May 4 at Highland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to charity. Arrangements are by Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CYNTHIA GALE SLONE, 62, of Huntington, wife of William Slone, died April 27 at home. She was owner/operator of an auto sales business. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. May 2 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Please honor social distancing. Friends may visit with the family after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT KENT SNYDER, 80, of Huntington, died April 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked at Borg Warner and Betz Chemical Companies, and later in insurance, stocks and bonds with John Hancock Life Insurance. Due to the current health conditions and restrictions, private family viewing will be on May 1 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, with burial on Monday in Broad Run Cemetery, Jane Lew, W.Va. A celebration of life will be held this fall. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to DOC-Central Christian Church or a charity of your choice. www.regerfh.com.
VIRGINIA MAE CAZIN THUMA, 93, of Ironton died April 27 in the King's Daughter Medical Center. She retired as an accountant for the Dow Chemical Company. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. May 4 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Harvest For the Hungry, 101 N. 5th St., Ironton, OH 45638 or the Daughters of the American Revolution, Guardian Trust Fund, 1776 D Street, Washington D.C., 20006. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.