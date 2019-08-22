The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ARTIE "JOY MAY" BLACKBURN, 91, of Belfry, Ky., wife of Roscoe Blackburn, died Aug. 20 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 22, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Sharondale Church of Christ, PO Box 279, Belfry, KY 41514. www.rerogersfh.com.
DONNY KEITH DANIELS, 50, of McAndrews, Ky., father of Peyton Daniels of Lexington, Ky., died Aug. 20 at home. He was a surveyor. Funeral service 1 p.m., Aug. 24, McVeigh (Ky.) United Baptist Church; burial in Ward Cemetery, Kimper, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Aug. 23 and 23. RE Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
JACQUELINE REED, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 10. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.
WILLIAM JEFF SPENCE, 78 of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Sally Ann Spence, died August 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CURTIS STEVEN TASSEN, 71 of Ona died August 20. There will be a celebration of life, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the local animal shelter of your choice. Visitation will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KEITH BERNARD TURNER, 53 of Huntington, died August 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A home-going celebration will be conducted at noon Saturday, Full Gospel Assembly, 2101 10th Ave., Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. www.hensonandkitchen.com.