DAVID LYNN LUCAS, 57, of Huntington, husband of Elizabeth Gilbert Lucas, died Sept. 28 at home. He taught at Huntington St. Joseph School. Memorial service 2 p.m. Oct. 3, Chapman’s Mortuary. Donations suggested to Wounded Warriors. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES H. LYCANS, 67 of Fort Gay, died Sept. 26, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service 11 a.m. Oct. 3, Tom's Creek Cemetery, Wayne. Arrangements at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SVENNA SUE PARTLOW, 74, of Kenova, widow of Kenneth Partlow, died Sept. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services 1 p.m. Oct. 3, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BONNIE LOU ROBERTSON, 69, of Lavalette, widow of Bobby Gene Robertson, died Sept. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 3, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation one hour before service.
DOROTHY PEARL RUBLE, 78, of East Lynn died Sept. 29. Private services will be held. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
WINFRED GENE STUBBLEFIELD JR., 50, of Kenova, died Sept. 26 at home. He was a driver for U.S. Express. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Oct. 3, Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington. Visitation two hours before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.