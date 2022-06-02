The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAMELA BAKER-METZ, 61, of Wayne, partner of Gregory Paul Pauley, died May 31 at home. She was a seamstress. Private memorial services will be conducted at her home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID EDWARD BROWN, 84, of Huntington, husband of Gail Mayo Brown, died May 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a Journeyman Pipefitter for Owens-Illinois and retired from Walmart in Huntington. Graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. June 6 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS EDWARD DANDELET JR., 92, of Huntington, husband of Betty Johnson Dandelet, died May 28 at Madison Park, Huntington. He was a retired National Advertising Manager for the Huntington Publishing Company. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
KING C. HAYTON, 91, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Della Nunley Hayton, died May 29 at Woodland Oaks Nursing Home. He retired from Houdaille Industries in Huntington and from First Baptist Church of Kenova. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 3 at Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which provides housing assistance to disabled veterans at https://t2t.org or Community Hospice of Ashland.
KARLA YVONNE McKENZIE, 69, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Daren McKenzie, died May 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She worked as a Clerk with Marathon. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. June 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EVERETT McDONALD MINTON, 91, of Huntington, husband of Elma Hatfield Minton, died May 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired foreman at Special Metals. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and private services are planned. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BRENDA KAY MORRIS, 70, of Huntington, widow of Dale Morris, died May 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.