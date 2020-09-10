The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LoRENA LEE CAHAL, 50, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Steven Leslie Cahal, died Sept. 5 in South Webster, Ohio. She was a Family Advocate. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 12, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be three hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
STEVEN LESLIE CAHAL, 51, of South Point, Ohio, widower of LoRena Lee Cahal, died Sept. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. . Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 12, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be three hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
TIMOTHY MACK “BO” CAMPBELL, 56, of Fort Gay, died Sept. 9. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 12, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Campbell-Kelly Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home.
ANDREW PETE CELLAR, 75, of St. Peters, Mo., died Sept. 6 in Progress West Health Care Center, O’Fallon, Mo. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 12, St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Donations are suggested to Ironton Catholic Schools, 912 S 6th St, Ironton 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
OLGA JEAN ELLIS, 72, of South Man, W.Va., wife of Gary Ellis, died Sept. 7 at home. She taught 2nd grade at South Man Grade School for 34 years. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Man Church of the Nazarene and one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Sept. 11, at the Man Church of the Nazarene. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made by the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.
DELORIS HOKE of Branchland, W.Va., died Sept. 8. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 12, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Brady-Cummings Cemetery, Brady, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
NORMAN CARL MILLER, 52, of Huntington, husband of Kimberly Staley Miller, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial services will be conducted 1 p.m., Sept. 12, at the Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to service time at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
STANLEY C. MONN, 78, of Ashland, husband of Tammy Monn, died Sept. 7 at home. He was a self-employed concrete finisher and had been head chef at the Federal Bureau of Prisons at FCI Ashland. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Sept. 11, Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to the Patriot Guard Riders, 1252 Eastern St., Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
CONNIE SHARON MULLINS, 73, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Roger Mullins, died Sept. 8, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was the owner of Nellis Supply Company. Private graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 12, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JOE RUSSELL MULLINS, 84, of Ashland, husband of Emma VanHoose Mullins, died Sept. 8 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a United States Marine, chosen for the Marine Honor Guard serving as security for the White House, Camp David and all State Affairs; was a Kentucky State Police officer and driver for the governor at the time and was a U.S. Marshal confirmed by President Bill Clinton and the US Senate. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Visitation after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to your favorite charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com.