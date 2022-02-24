The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARIE ADKINS, 83, of Wayne, died Feb. 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday.
JODA ALLEN BROWNING, 58 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., son of Joda “Bud” Browning died Feb. 17 in Matewan, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
DONALD FORD LAYNE, 87, of Ona, widower of Clara Bush Layne, died Feb. 22 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 26at Lawrence Chapel Church. Burial will follow in the Templeton Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Lawrence Chapel Church, 1363 Jenkins Creek Road, Glenwood, WV 25520. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements www.timeformemory.com/wallace
RUSSELL LEE LESTER JR., 43, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Feb. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Pentecostal House of Prayer, Varney, W.Va. Burial in Hatfield Cemetery, Hampden, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
RUBY BELLE LUNDY, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 22. Services will be private at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BOBBY NAPIER SR., 83, of Prichard, died Feb. 22 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Feb. 26 at the Reger Funeral Chapel Ceredo. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Grace Gospel Missionary Fund. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT EDWARD NAPIER, 77, of Milton died Feb. 20. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HELEN JOYCE NOWLIN, 83, of Barboursville, widow of Dana Lee Nowlin, dieD FEB. 12 IN the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial Service will be 4 P.M. FEB. 27 AT Church in the Valley, Milton. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RAY R. PICKENS, 88, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 23 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
MICHAEL LEE STRALEY SR., 74, of The Villages, Fla., husband of Rosalie Straley, did Feb. 20 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.