The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROSEMARIE LEE ACCIDENTALE, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a cashier for Marshall University. There will be a memorial gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. July 23 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. She was a cashier for Marshall University. www.regerfh.com.
MORRIS EDWARD BAILEY, 89, of Barboursville died July 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Honoring his wishes all services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SALLY FAYE BRADSHAW, 77 of Wayne, wife of Charles R. Bradshaw, died July 20 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Mills-Vaughan Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
OTHO BROOKS JR., 79, of Huntington died July 20. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 23 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRANCES JEAN COLEMAN, 92, of Franklin, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, widow of Charles E. Coleman, died July 19 at home. She retired from the Cabell County BOE. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. July 23 at Woodmere Memorial Parks, Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PETER HOWARD ENGLIN, 56, of South St. Paul, Minn., died July 18 at home in Milton. Celebration of life at 7 p.m. July 25 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Private burial at a later time. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LONA LOU COOK FINLEY, 94, formerly of Huntington, widow of Glenn Finley, died July 18 in Falls Church, Va. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
DONNIE GENE MAYNARD, 75, of Lundale, W.Va., father of Donnie Maynard Jr. and Sabrina Maestas, died July 20 at home. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 23 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BETTY ELLEN MILLS, 83, of Huntington, widow of Ezekiel Mills, died July 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Marshall University from the housekeeping department. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 24 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CARRIE PEYTON, 75, of Huntington died July 14 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. Honoring her request, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements.
SHERRY LYNN SANDERS, 64 of St. Albans, W.Va., widow of Kenneth Wayne Sanders, died July 21 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GLORIA DIANE VALENTINE, 68, of Ironton died July 15 in King's Daughter Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. July 23 at Royersville Missionary Baptist Church, 1781 County Road 26, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
