HERBERT JOSEPH ALLEY, 87, of Ceredo, husband of Helen Rideout Stevenson Alley, died April 20 at home. He retired from Ashland Oil. Private graveside service April 27, Alley-Miller Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut St., Kenova 25530. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements.
EUNICE ELEANOR BARKER BECKETT, 73, of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Gary Roger Beckett, died April 21. Private service and entombment were held at Highland Memorial Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
EASTER HATFIELD of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died April 20 at home. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROGER HURT, 44, of Cleveland, Ohio, died April 18. Graveside service April 24, Newsome Ridge Cemetery, Naugatuck. Procession and meeting at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., 1 p.m. to the cemetery.
MICHAEL XAVIER McDONALD, 71, of Flatwoods, Ky., father of Brennan and Kevin McDonald, died April 22 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PHYLLIS ANN ROBINSON, 88, of Langley, Ky., widow of Charles Truman Robinson, died April 21 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg, Ky. Private graveside service April 24, Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN MARVIN SOLOMON, 98, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widower of Ethel McKee Solomon, died April 20 at home. He retired from Island Creek Coal Company. Graveside service 1 p.m. April 24, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GILBERT RAY THORNTON, 65, of Ironton, died April 22 at home. Memorial donations should be directed to the family to help with final expenses. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
STEVEN WALLEN SR., 76, of Garrett, Ky., widower of Scarlett Hall Wallen, died April 19 in Hazard (Ky.) Appalachian Regional Hospital. Private family graveside service April 24 at Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.