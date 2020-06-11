The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NICK BONELLI, 26, of McConnell, W.Va., son of George and Judy Bonelli of McConnell, died June 7 at home. He was employed by Keith’s Bar and Grill, Man, W.Va. Funeral service 2 p.m. June 13, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 12 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Bonelli-Ward Memorial Skate Park, PO Box 355, Logan, WV 25601.
BETTY BURG BUTLER, 67, of Ironton, died June 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 15, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Haverhill Cemetery. There will be a Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities service at 12:45 p.m. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
SCARLETT JADE COLLINS, infant daughter or Richard Lee II and Megan Nichole Adkins Collins of Lorado, W.Va., died June 6. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. June 13, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
ZANNA L. CRAGER, 86, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Chalmer Louis Crager, died June 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A graveside service will be held 12 noon June 13, Morningside Cemetery, Renick, W.Va. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
OZALENE MILLER CRUM, 90, of Dunlow, widow of Hubert Crum, died June 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 13, Dunlow Freewill Baptist Church; burial following in Hubert-Hobert Crum Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
LYTLE GENE EVANS of Huntington, widower of Carolyn Sue Evans, died June 7. He worked at ATT as a communications technician. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., June 13 at Highland Cemetery. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.beardmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Care of WV, the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Carolyn Sue Evans, or the charity of your choice.
VIRGINIA LOU JONES CAMPBELL EVANS, 90, of Dahlonega, Ga., formerly of Kistler, W.Va., widow of Leo Edward Evans, died June 9. She was a homemaker. Family graveside service 2 p.m. June 13, Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. June 13, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
SALLY ANN FOX GONZALEZ, 81, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Michael Gonzalez, died June 10 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 13, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PHYLLIS J. STINSON HEGWOOD, 87, of Huntington died March 12. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. June 13, at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends after 12 p.m. www.beardmortuary.com.
ROBERT D. HILLARD SR., 73, of Ashland, companion of Sue Ann Hunter of Ashland, died June 6 at home. He was a self-employed fiber optic and construction contractor. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. June 13, Miller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1719. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
FLOYD BANKS HOWARD, 92, of Columbus, Ohio, husband of Gay Howard, died June 3. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. June 13 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGIA MAE MURPHY, 62, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Teddy Murphy, died June 9 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon June 12, Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation after 5 p.m. June 11 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN SUE PRIMM, 71, of Ironton, sister of Eddie, Jimmy and Patty Primm, all of Ironton, died June 9. She was formerly a ward clerk at Ironton General Hospital. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. June 13, Hecla Cemetery. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Royersville Missionary Church, 285 Twp Rd 294, Pedro, OH 45659.
PATRICIA ANN TOLER, 68, of Kenova, died June 9. A memorial service will be held June 13, at 13th Street Baptist Church, 1812 13th St., Ashland, with visitation at 11 a.m. and services at noon. A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. June 13 at Claypool United Methodist Church in Davin, W.Va. Burial will be in Claypool Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting her family with arrangements.
DOROTHY JANE WINTERS, 87, of Lesage, wife of George Winters, died June 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.