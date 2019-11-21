The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FLORA BELLE BIAS, 92, of Milton, died Nov. 18. She donated her body for medical research. There will be a brief memorial service 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Milton Fire Department. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and there will be light refreshments after to celebrate her life. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LON WILLIAM CAMPBELL, 74, of Huntington, died Nov. 18. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 23, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DE GRIFFITH, 79, of Huntington, widow of Dale Griffith, died Nov. 17 in Heritage Center. She was the co-owner/operator of R and D Flag Car Company. Graveside service 2 p.m., Nov. 23 at Bowen Cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOUISE M. LEGG, 100, of Ona, mother of Carl Legg, died Nov. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a production worker for Kerr Glass. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 23, Reger Funeral Chapel; burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PATTY JO SMITH, 62, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Nov. 15. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 22, at House of Prayer Full Gospel Church, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Stowers Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Koontz Funeral Home, toward funeral expenses.