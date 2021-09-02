The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JANICE JEAN FLOWERS, 79, of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Richard Flowers, died Sept. 1. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 4 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Curry Chapel Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
LILLIAN IRENE FOWLER, 94, formerly of McAndrews, Ky., widow of Earl E. Fowler, died Aug. 29 in Cedar Creek Assisted Living. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Jacob Runyon Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
The Celebration of Life for JAMES EDWARD GIBSON, 80, of Sarasota, Fla., previously planned for Sept. 12 has been postponed indefinitely. Jim Gibson, 80, husband of Verna Gibson, died on July 2, 2021, at home. Memorials may be made to The Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Dr. Huntington, WV 25703. Please note James E. Gibson Scholarship on the memo line.
AVONELLE MAJOR, 96, of Melbourne, Fla., widow of Bertram Lee Major, died Aug. 22 in Rockledge, Fla. She was a retired teacher. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SCOTTY MANNS, 62, of Delbarton, W.Va., father of Amber Jane Manns Lopata of New Port Richey, Fla., died Aug. 28. He was owner-operator of Special Forces Security/PI. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Estep Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation one hour before service. Masks and social distance are encouraged. www.rerogersfh.com.
ROY B. PRESTON RAY JR., 60, of Bidwell, Ohio, died Aug. 25 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. A visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LELAND TIMOTHY SPEARS, 63, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, died Sept. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
