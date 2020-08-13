The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WAYNE DOUGLAS BAUMGARDNER, 78, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., formerly of Huntington, husband of Linda Garrison Baumgardner, died July 25. He had worked at Huntington Alloys. There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. www.yatesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Temple, 902 21st St., Huntington, WV 25703.
MARY M. CHAFFIN, 74, of Fort Gay, widow of Windel Wilkie Chaffin, died Aug. 11. She worked at SuperAmerica. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 16, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in the Copley Section of Webb Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
ROGER CONRAD DOUGLAS, 81, of Ironton, widower of Barbara Jean Hill Douglas, died Aug. 8 at home. Burial will be 1 p.m. Aug. 15, Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ETHEL L. FOWLER, 92, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of William Ray Fowler, died Aug. 13 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SUSANNA FURBEE, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Jerry Furbee, died Aug. 10 in Woodlands Retirement Community. She and her husband started the Workingman’s Store. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. Private services will be held for the family. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or a charity of one’s choice. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JACOB WESLEY HESS, 42, of Milton, son of Joseph and Loraine Yates Hess, died Aug. 10. He worked with Riverside Recovery Services. Services will be private and burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested Oxford House, Inc. Donations can be made on www.networkforgood.org : scroll down to click on “donate now” and search for Oxford House.
GEORGIANNA FAYE HUFF, 82, of Ironton, widow of John W. Huff, died Aug. 12. She was a retired cook for Lawrence County Group and Shelter Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Aid Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RICK LEGG, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Laura McQuaid Legg, died Aug. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. At his request, no services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHAWNEE JEAN NEAL, 66, of Huntington, died Aug. 11 at home. She was a dental assistant for Dr. Edward Burkhardt and Dr. James Aldridge. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Social distancing and wearing a face mask will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701 or the charity of one's choice. www.regerfh.com.
JUANITA MAE ROADCUP of Ironton sister of Carolyn Fannin and Orion Roadcup, died Aug. 11. She was an office manager and dental assistant for two local dentists. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Donations may be directed to Central Christian Church, 1541 S 7th St., Ironton. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.